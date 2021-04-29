Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Starbucks (SBUX), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Starbucks (SBUX), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) and Waste Management (WM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Starbucks (SBUX)

In a report issued on April 27, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Starbucks, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $112.40, close to its 52-week high of $118.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Starbucks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.09, a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Hold rating on Cheesecake Factory today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.02, close to its 52-week high of $63.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 69.3% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Yum China Holdings.

Cheesecake Factory has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $53.92.

Waste Management (WM)

In a report issued on April 27, David Manthey from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Waste Management, with a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.23, close to its 52-week high of $136.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 74.4% success rate. Manthey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Builders Firstsource.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Waste Management with a $140.92 average price target, implying a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

