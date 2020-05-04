Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI), Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR) with bullish sentiments.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

In a report released yesterday, Jacob Lundberg from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.55, close to its 52-week low of $4.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.8% and a 36.4% success rate. Lundberg covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Ncs Multistage Holdings, and Select Energy Services.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.64, implying a 64.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Silberman from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Restaurant Brands International, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Silberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 48.6% success rate. Silberman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Jack In The Box, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Restaurant Brands International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.65, implying a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

