Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Scorpio Tankers (STNG), PRGX Global (PRGX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Scorpio Tankers (STNG) and PRGX Global (PRGX) with bullish sentiments.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -3.8% and a 43.3% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Dynagas LNG Partners.

Scorpio Tankers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PRGX Global (PRGX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on PRGX Global today and set a price target of $7.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.17, close to its 52-week low of $3.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 46.8% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PRGX Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00, a 70.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.