Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Scientific Games (SGMS), TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Scientific Games (SGMS) and TripAdvisor (TRIP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Scientific Games (SGMS)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Scientific Games, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 54.6% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Scientific Games is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TripAdvisor (TRIP)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on TripAdvisor. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.95, close to its 52-week low of $13.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 77.5% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TripAdvisor with a $24.12 average price target, a 43.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.