Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Salem Communications (SALM), Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Salem Communications (SALM) and Pyxis Tankers (PXS) with bullish sentiments.

Salem Communications (SALM)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Salem Communications today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.84, close to its 52-week low of $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.5% and a 30.9% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Townsquare Media, and Gray Television.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salem Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Pyxis Tankers today and set a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.5% and a 31.9% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pyxis Tankers with a $1.75 average price target.

