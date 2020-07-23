Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Rollins (ROL), Ebay (EBAY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Rollins (ROL), Ebay (EBAY) and Healthcare Services (HCSG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Rollins (ROL)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Rollins on July 21 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 63.4% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rollins is a Hold with an average price target of $40.00.

Ebay (EBAY)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Hold rating on Ebay on July 21 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.17, close to its 52-week high of $61.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 63.9% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

Ebay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.73, which is a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Healthcare Services (HCSG)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Hold rating on Healthcare Services on July 21 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 53.3% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Healthcare Services has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.60, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Benchmark Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold.

