Analysts’ Top Services Picks: PRGX Global (PRGX), Top Ships (TOPS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PRGX Global (PRGX) and Top Ships (TOPS) with bullish sentiments.

PRGX Global (PRGX)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on PRGX Global, with a price target of $7.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.0% and a 31.8% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

PRGX Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.13, representing a 145.9% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Barrington also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Top Ships (TOPS)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Top Ships today and set a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.29, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -18.1% and a 28.9% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Top Ships with a $0.50 average price target.

