Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Old Dominion Freight (ODFL), Peloton Interactive (PTON)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) and Peloton Interactive (PTON) with bullish sentiments.

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

In a report released today, Todd Fowler from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Old Dominion Freight, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.91, close to its 52-week high of $158.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Fowler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 64.3% success rate. Fowler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Werner Enterprises, Heartland Express, and Marten Transport.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Old Dominion Freight is a Hold with an average price target of $139.70, implying a -9.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Peloton Interactive today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.30, close to its 52-week high of $49.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 62.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Peloton Interactive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.23, representing a 7.2% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

