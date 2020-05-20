Analysts’ Top Services Picks: MGM Resorts (MGM), Aegion (AEGN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on MGM Resorts (MGM) and Aegion (AEGN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

MGM Resorts (MGM)

Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Hold rating on MGM Resorts yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 52.2% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Penn National Gaming, and Las Vegas Sands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MGM Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.11, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aegion (AEGN)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Aegion yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.08, close to its 52-week low of $11.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.0% and a 31.4% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

Aegion has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.