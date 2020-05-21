Analysts’ Top Services Picks: McKesson (MCK), Expedia (EXPE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on McKesson (MCK) and Expedia (EXPE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

McKesson (MCK)

In a report released today, George Hill from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on McKesson, with a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $146.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Hill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, UnitedHealth, and Centene.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for McKesson with a $167.55 average price target, representing a 19.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Expedia (EXPE)

Merrill Lynch analyst Justin Post reiterated a Hold rating on Expedia today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Post is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 73.3% success rate. Post covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Expedia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.95, representing a 18.4% upside. In a report issued on May 19, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $85.00 price target.

