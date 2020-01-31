Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Matthews International (MATW), Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Matthews International (MATW) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI) with bullish sentiments.

Matthews International (MATW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke reiterated a Buy rating on Matthews International today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ship Finance International, Nordic American Tanker, and Dynagas LNG Partners.

Matthews International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

In a report released today, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.42, close to its 52-week high of $8.00.

Sharma has an average return of 9.7% when recommending Universal Technical Institute.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #4903 out of 5866 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Technical Institute with a $9.00 average price target.

