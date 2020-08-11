Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Marriott International (MAR), Fox (FOXA)

Analysts are pulling back from the Services sector as 2 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on Marriott International (MAR) and Fox (FOXA).

Marriott International (MAR)

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on Marriott International, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Marriott International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $99.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fox (FOXA)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Sell rating on Fox yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.40.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 65.0% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Peloton Interactive, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fox with a $29.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.