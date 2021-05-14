Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Kelly Services (KELYA), Walt Disney (DIS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kelly Services (KELYA) and Walt Disney (DIS) with bullish sentiments.

Kelly Services (KELYA)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Kelly Services today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.09, close to its 52-week high of $26.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 62.0% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, DLH Holdings, and Fat Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kelly Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

Walt Disney (DIS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Buy rating on Walt Disney today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $178.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.8% and a 71.6% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walt Disney with a $215.60 average price target, implying a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

