Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Inter Pipeline (IPPLF), Plains All American (PAA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Inter Pipeline (IPPLF), Plains All American (PAA) and TechnipFMC (FTI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

In a report issued on August 7, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Inter Pipeline, with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 71.4% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Inter Pipeline with a $10.66 average price target, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

Plains All American (PAA)

In a report issued on August 7, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Plains All American, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 61.0% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Green Plains Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plains All American is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.40, representing a 44.1% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report issued on August 7, Magnus Olsvik from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC, with a price target of EUR7.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.1% and a 25.9% success rate. Olsvik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50, which is a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, HSBC also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR7.90 price target.

