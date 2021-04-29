Analysts’ Top Services Picks: IMAX (IMAX), Progyny (PGNY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on IMAX (IMAX) and Progyny (PGNY) with bullish sentiments.

IMAX (IMAX)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on IMAX, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 46.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMAX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.50, which is a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $26.00 price target.

Progyny (PGNY)

In a report issued on April 26, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Progyny, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.75, close to its 52-week high of $58.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 62.7% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Progyny with a $58.67 average price target, implying a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

