Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) and Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 60.6% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Marriott International, Caesars Entertainment, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings with a $93.50 average price target, implying a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Hold rating on Cross Country Healthcare today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 69.8% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, AMN Healthcare Services, and Grand Canyon Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cross Country Healthcare with a $9.17 average price target, a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

