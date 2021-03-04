Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI), Ebay (EBAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) and Ebay (EBAY) with bullish sentiments.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Buy rating on Heritage-Crystal Clean on March 2 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.98, close to its 52-week high of $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 70.4% success rate. Manthey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Builders Firstsource, and Fastenal Company.

Heritage-Crystal Clean has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ebay (EBAY)

In a report issued on March 2, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Ebay, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 74.4% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Alphabet Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ebay is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.59, implying a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on EBAY: