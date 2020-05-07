Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Enable Midstream (ENBL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Enable Midstream (ENBL) and Waste Management (WM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

In a report released yesterday, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Genuine Parts Company, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 69.4% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Genuine Parts Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $82.14, implying an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Enable Midstream (ENBL)

In a report released today, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Enable Midstream, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 59.7% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Enable Midstream has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.00, which is a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, R.F. Lafferty also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Waste Management (WM)

In a report released yesterday, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Waste Management, with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 62.7% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic Services, Waste Connections, and TFI International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waste Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.50.

