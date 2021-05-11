Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Genpact (G), Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Genpact (G), Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK) and Digital Media Solutions (DMS) with bullish sentiments.

Genpact (G)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Genpact, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.88, close to its 52-week high of $49.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 63.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Genpact has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK)

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Sirius XM Group today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Charter Communications, and Liberty LiLAC Group.

Liberty Sirius XM Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00.

Digital Media Solutions (DMS)

BTIG analyst Marvin Fong maintained a Buy rating on Digital Media Solutions yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 52.2% success rate. Fong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Leaf Group, and CarGurus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Digital Media Solutions with a $15.00 average price target, which is a 40.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

