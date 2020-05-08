Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Genco Shipping (GNK), CryoPort (CYRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Genco Shipping (GNK), CryoPort (CYRX) and Mesa Air Group (MESA) with bullish sentiments.

Genco Shipping (GNK)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Genco Shipping yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.88, close to its 52-week low of $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.1% and a 37.8% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Koppers Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genco Shipping with a $11.25 average price target, representing a 107.6% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Cleaves Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

CryoPort (CYRX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on CryoPort today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.64.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 39.1% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CryoPort is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00, which is a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Mesa Air Group (MESA)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Mesa Air Group, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6299 out of 6531 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Mesa Air Group with a $4.50 average price target.

