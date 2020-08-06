Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Fox (FOXA), Fiesta (FRGI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Fox (FOXA) and Fiesta (FRGI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Fox (FOXA)

In a report released today, Daniel Salmon from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Fox, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 70.2% success rate. Salmon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, IAC/InterActive, and Match Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fox is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.79, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fiesta (FRGI)

Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan maintained a Hold rating on Fiesta today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Regan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 57.3% success rate. Regan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, The Chefs’ Warehouse, and Del Taco Restaurants.

Fiesta has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.