Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Foot Locker (FL), TravelCenters (TA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Foot Locker (FL) and TravelCenters (TA) with bullish sentiments.

Foot Locker (FL)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Foot Locker, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.25, close to its 52-week low of $31.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.8% and a 36.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Foot Locker with a $47.44 average price target, which is a 45.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

TravelCenters (TA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher reiterated a Buy rating on TravelCenters today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 46.2% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and Office Properties Income.

TravelCenters has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

