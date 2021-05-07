Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Fleetcor Technologies (FLT), Pra Group (PRAA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Fleetcor Technologies (FLT), Pra Group (PRAA) and Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

In a report released yesterday, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $286.45, close to its 52-week high of $295.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 70.9% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fleetcor Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $321.45, implying a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $291.00 price target.

Pra Group (PRAA)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Pra Group. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 71.6% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pra Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Chuy’s Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.86, close to its 52-week high of $49.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Chuy’s Holdings with a $43.60 average price target.

