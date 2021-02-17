Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Expedia (EXPE), Forrester Research (FORR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Expedia (EXPE) and Forrester Research (FORR) with bullish sentiments.

Expedia (EXPE)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Expedia on February 12 and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $146.63, close to its 52-week high of $153.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 82.4% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, ANGI Homeservices, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Expedia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $153.65, implying a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $160.00 price target.

Forrester Research (FORR)

In a report issued on February 12, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Forrester Research. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.92, close to its 52-week high of $46.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 64.5% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Insight Enterprises, and Sykes Enterprises.

Forrester Research has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

