Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Exicure (XCUR), Comcast (CMCSA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Exicure (XCUR) and Comcast (CMCSA) with bullish sentiments.

Exicure (XCUR)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae maintained a Buy rating on Exicure on January 8 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 50.2% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exicure with a $9.75 average price target, a 371.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy rating on Comcast on January 26 and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.57, close to its 52-week high of $56.12.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 75.9% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Comcast with a $60.86 average price target, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Macquarie also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

