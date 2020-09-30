Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Evolent Health (EVH), Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Evolent Health (EVH) and Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) with bullish sentiments.

Evolent Health (EVH)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Evolent Health, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.86, close to its 52-week high of $14.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 60.8% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Livongo Health, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evolent Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.79.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 38.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied DNA Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50.

