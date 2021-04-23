Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Equifax (EFX), BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Equifax (EFX) and BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Equifax (EFX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on Equifax today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $221.41, close to its 52-week high of $226.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 52.9% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Solutions, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Equifax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $232.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on BJ’s Restaurants, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.42, close to its 52-week high of $63.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BJ’s Restaurants with a $63.30 average price target, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.