Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Ebay (EBAY), Rollins (ROL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Ebay (EBAY), Rollins (ROL) and Brinker International (EAT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ebay (EBAY)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Hold rating on Ebay yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 66.2% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

Ebay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.25, implying a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Rollins (ROL)

In a report issued on October 28, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Rollins, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.20, close to its 52-week high of $60.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 64.1% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rollins is a Hold with an average price target of $51.50, a -16.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Brinker International (EAT)

In a report issued on October 28, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Brinker International, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.52, close to its 52-week high of $50.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 68.6% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

Brinker International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.88, implying a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

