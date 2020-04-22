Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Dover (DOV), Expedia (EXPE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dover (DOV) and Expedia (EXPE) with bullish sentiments.

Dover (DOV)

In a report released yesterday, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Dover, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 62.9% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

Dover has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.63, a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

Expedia (EXPE)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on Expedia today and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.25, close to its 52-week low of $40.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 56.7% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.67, representing a 94.0% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

