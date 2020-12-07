Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Discovery (DISCA), International Game Technology (IGT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Discovery (DISCA) and International Game Technology (IGT) with bullish sentiments.

Discovery (DISCA)

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained a Buy rating on Discovery yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Cahall is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 49.2% success rate. Cahall covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sinclair Broadcast, Walt Disney, and Netflix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Discovery is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.25, which is a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

International Game Technology (IGT)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on International Game Technology today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Caesars Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Game Technology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.40.

