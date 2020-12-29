Analysts’ Top Services Picks: CuriosityStream (CURI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and CuriosityStream (CURI) with bullish sentiments.

CuriosityStream (CURI)

B.Riley Financial analyst Zachary Silver maintained a Buy rating on CuriosityStream on December 4 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 49.6% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

CuriosityStream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.