Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Clean Harbors (CLH), Constellium (CSTM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Clean Harbors (CLH) and Constellium (CSTM) with bullish sentiments.

Clean Harbors (CLH)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on Clean Harbors today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 60.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Clean Harbors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.86, implying a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Constellium (CSTM)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Constellium, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 66.5% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Axcelis Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellium is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.40, implying a 98.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

