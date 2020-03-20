Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Cintas (CTAS), Darden (DRI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cintas (CTAS) and Darden (DRI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cintas (CTAS)

In a report released today, Kevin Mcveigh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Cintas, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.49, close to its 52-week low of $160.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 55.0% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Heidrick & Struggles, ARAMARK Holdings, and Robert Half.

Cintas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $232.50, a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $175.00 price target.

Darden (DRI)

In a report released today, Jon Tower from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Darden, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.94, close to its 52-week low of $26.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -39.2% and a 0.0% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Darden is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.62, implying a 57.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

