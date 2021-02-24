Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Cinemark Holdings (CNK), Zovio (ZVO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cinemark Holdings (CNK), Zovio (ZVO) and Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) with bullish sentiments.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 61.6% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Corsair Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cinemark Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.83.

Zovio (ZVO)

In a report released yesterday, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Zovio, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Zovio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza on February 22 and set a price target of $455.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $366.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 67.4% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Domino’s Pizza has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $421.44.

