Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Chipotle (CMG), Warner Music Group (WMG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chipotle (CMG) and Warner Music Group (WMG) with bullish sentiments.

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report issued on February 3, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle, with a price target of $1680.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1479.55, close to its 52-week high of $1553.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 73.3% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Texas Roadhouse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chipotle with a $1617.45 average price target, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $1650.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Warner Music Group (WMG)

RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral maintained a Buy rating on Warner Music Group on February 3 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.43, close to its 52-week high of $39.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 90.0% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Sirius XM Holdings, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Warner Music Group with a $40.67 average price target, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.