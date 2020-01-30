Analysts’ Top Services Picks: CH Robinson (CHRW), Centene (CNC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CH Robinson (CHRW) and Centene (CNC) with bullish sentiments.

CH Robinson (CHRW)

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Buy rating on CH Robinson yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.41, close to its 52-week low of $71.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 61.5% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CH Robinson is a Hold with an average price target of $80.55, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Susquehanna also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centene (CNC)

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Buy rating on Centene yesterday and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.20, close to its 52-week high of $69.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Centene with a $78.63 average price target, implying a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.