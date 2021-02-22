Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Casella Waste (CWST), Discovery (DISCA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Casella Waste (CWST), Discovery (DISCA) and Papa John’s International (PZZA) with bullish sentiments.

Casella Waste (CWST)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Casella Waste, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.00, close to its 52-week high of $63.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 76.6% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Casella Waste has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.33.

Discovery (DISCA)

In a report issued on February 19, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Discovery, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.79, close to its 52-week high of $51.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.4% and a 82.2% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Lions Gate Entertainment Class B, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Discovery has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.07.

Papa John’s International (PZZA)

KeyBanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained a Buy rating on Papa John’s International today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $103.68, close to its 52-week high of $110.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonzalez is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 68.7% success rate. Gonzalez covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and McDonald’s.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Papa John’s International with a $111.00 average price target, representing a 7.1% upside. In a report issued on February 9, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

