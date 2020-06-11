Analysts’ Top Services Picks: CAE (CAE), Canadian Pacific (CP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CAE (CAE), Canadian Pacific (CP) and Starbucks (SBUX) with bullish sentiments.

CAE (CAE)

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Buy rating on CAE on June 9 and set a price target of C$29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 55.2% success rate. Arthur covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Martinrea International, Magna International, and Linamar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CAE with a $17.43 average price target, implying a -13.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canadian Pacific (CP)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific on June 9 and set a price target of C$401.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $253.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 66.6% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, Republic Services, and Waste Connections.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Pacific with a $260.89 average price target, a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$365.00 price target.

Starbucks (SBUX)

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Texas Roadhouse.

Starbucks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.40, a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SBUX: