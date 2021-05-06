Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Booking Holdings (BKNG), WW International (WW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Booking Holdings (BKNG) and WW International (WW) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings, with a price target of $2400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2337.92, close to its 52-week high of $2516.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.0% and a 69.9% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booking Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2566.14, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report issued on April 27, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

WW International (WW)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Hold rating to WW International today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 79.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WW International with a $34.75 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.