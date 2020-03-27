Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Booking Holdings (BKNG), Humana (HUM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Booking Holdings (BKNG), Humana (HUM) and Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK) with bullish sentiments.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings on March 23 and set a price target of $1600.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1301.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 55.4% success rate. Ho covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Applied Materials, and MKS Instruments.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1870.57, implying a 39.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1650.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Humana (HUM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained a Buy rating on Humana today and set a price target of $343.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $301.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Molina Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Humana with a $414.88 average price target.

Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Sirius XM Group today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 55.3% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpublic Group of Companies, Charter Communications, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liberty Sirius XM Group with a $61.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.