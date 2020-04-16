Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), UnitedHealth (UNH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), UnitedHealth (UNH) and Netflix (NFLX) with bullish sentiments.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.00, close to its 52-week low of $3.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.2% and a 37.5% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Purple Innovation, and Sleep Number.

Bed Bath & Beyond has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.33.

UnitedHealth (UNH)

In a report released today, George Hill from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth, with a price target of $293.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $285.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 47.1% success rate. Hill covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, AmerisourceBergen, and Molina Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for UnitedHealth with a $315.90 average price target, representing an 11.5% upside. In a report issued on April 2, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $321.00 price target.

Netflix (NFLX)

In a report released today, Heath Terry from Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix, with a price target of $490.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $439.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Terry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 63.3% success rate. Terry covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Paypal Holdings, and Criteo SA.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $397.83, which is a -9.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $487.00 price target.

