Analysts’ Top Services Picks: AutoWeb (AUTO), Hyrecar (HYRE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AutoWeb (AUTO) and Hyrecar (HYRE) with bullish sentiments.

AutoWeb (AUTO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl maintained a Buy rating on AutoWeb yesterday and set a price target of $4.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.2% and a 21.7% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

AutoWeb has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.20.

Hyrecar (HYRE)

In a report released today, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Hyrecar, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.69, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -15.5% and a 31.6% success rate. Aarde covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Livexlive Media, Boxlight, and TuanChe.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hyrecar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.75, a 283.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

