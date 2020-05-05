Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Archrock (AROC), CryoPort (CYRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Archrock (AROC), CryoPort (CYRX) and Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) with bullish sentiments.

Archrock (AROC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran reiterated a Buy rating on Archrock yesterday and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -19.6% and a 31.0% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Archrock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.75.

CryoPort (CYRX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on CryoPort today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.81.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 37.2% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CryoPort is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma reiterated a Buy rating on Donnelley Financial Solutions today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #3795 out of 6520 analysts.

Donnelley Financial Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, implying a 68.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

