Analysts’ Top Services Picks: ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK), iHeartMedia (IHRT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK) and iHeartMedia (IHRT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on ARAMARK Holdings, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 48.3% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, Bright Horizons, and Equifax.

ARAMARK Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.44, a -3.9% downside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

iHeartMedia (IHRT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on iHeartMedia today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 62.3% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Live Nation Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iHeartMedia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.25.

