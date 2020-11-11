Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Applied DNA Sciences (APDN), fuboTV (FUBO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) and fuboTV (FUBO) with bullish sentiments.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.4% and a 38.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied DNA Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50, implying a 223.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

fuboTV (FUBO)

In a report released yesterday, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on fuboTV, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Fathom Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

fuboTV has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.80, which is a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

