Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF), McKesson (MCK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF) and McKesson (MCK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

McKesson (MCK)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Hold rating on McKesson today and set a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 41.4% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McKesson with a $180.77 average price target, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $166.00 price target.

