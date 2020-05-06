Analysts’ Top Services Picks: AMC Networks (AMCX), MPLX (MPLX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AMC Networks (AMCX) and MPLX (MPLX) with bullish sentiments.

AMC Networks (AMCX)

RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral maintained a Buy rating on AMC Networks today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.95, close to its 52-week low of $19.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 30.0% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and Sirius XM Holdings.

AMC Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

MPLX (MPLX)

In a report released today, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on MPLX, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MPLX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.80, a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

