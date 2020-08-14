Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Alta Equipment Group (ALTG), Golar LNG (GLNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) and Golar LNG (GLNG) with bullish sentiments.

Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Alta Equipment Group today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 54.8% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Orion Group Holdings, and Bluelinx Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alta Equipment Group with a $14.00 average price target.

Golar LNG (GLNG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Golar LNG today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

Golar LNG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.90.

