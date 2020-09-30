Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Westlake Chemical (WLK), Dow (DOW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Westlake Chemical (WLK) and Dow (DOW) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Neel Kumar maintained a Hold rating on Westlake Chemical today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 41.7% success rate. Kumar covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Avery Dennison, and Crown Holdings.

Westlake Chemical has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $60.22, representing a -3.5% downside. In a report issued on September 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Dow (DOW)

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Dow, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 71.4% success rate. Andrews covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Archer Daniels Midland.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dow with a $47.36 average price target, which is a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

