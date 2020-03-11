Analysts’ Top Materials Picks: Waste Management (WM), Diamondback (FANG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Waste Management (WM) and Diamondback (FANG) with bullish sentiments.

Waste Management (WM)

In a report released today, Jon Windham from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Waste Management, with a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Windham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 48.4% success rate. Windham covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic Services, Waste Connections, and Casella Waste.

Waste Management has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $132.75, a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $145.00 price target.

Diamondback (FANG)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback on March 9 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.68, close to its 52-week low of $23.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -29.0% and a 21.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Diamondback has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.14, which is a 247.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

